Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has charged members of the 10 man ad-hoc Hajj committee to work with the civil servants in the Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Board as a team to ensure successful 2019 Hajj operations.

Abiodun gave the charge while inaugurating the committee for the 2019 Hajj operations at the Governor’s Office Conference Room, Abeokuta on Friday.

The governor said that the board must endeavour to carry out its duties diligently so that Muslim pilgrims from Ogun State will have an enjoyable, spiritual and rewardung hajj exercise.

He further admonished the members to hit the ground running to ensure that 2019 hajj programme improves on past pilgrim exercises.

He enjoined the committee to fear God and be committed to the responsibilities assigned to them, reminding them that the hajj is an important spiritual exercise for Muslims as the fifth pillar of Islam.

“You must realize that you have been carefully selected from a pool of equally dedicated and spiritually upright Muslims. You must also realise that you are not just performing a duty to people, but to God, our creator,” the governor said.

Abiodun appealed to all religious leaders to continue praying for the state and the nation as a whole for peace and tranquility.

In his remarks, committee chairman Imam Mufutau Majekodunmi thanked the governor for the appointment, promising that the committee would discharge its duty as expected.