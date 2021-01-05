From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has donated a sum of N10m and two motorcycles to the state chapter of the Nigerian Legion.

Abiodun, who also promised to ensure the delivery a patrol van to the retired officers before the end of the week, made the donation on Tuesday at the Emblem Appeal Launch Week of the Armed Forces and Remembrance Day, held at the Executive Chambers of the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

The governor, however, appealed to public spirited individuals, corporate bodies and organizations to rise up to the challenge of giving support towards caring for the injured and the families of the dead officers of the Nigerian Armed Forces by donating generously towards their continued care.

He also called on Nigerians to contribute their quotas towards ensuring a more secured environment by contributing to the upkeep and welfare of men of the Armed Forces and their dependants, stressing “the courteous and generous disposition of the people towards the men of the Armed Forces would help in engendering the much desired symbiotic relationship between the civilian populace and the military in furthering the cause of democratic development of the country”.

Abiodun who noted that the Nigerian Military would forever remain honoured for it’s gallantry and loyal service to it’s fatherland, commended the military for not only adding the provisions of internal security to it’s schedule, but for also defending the territorial integrity of the country.

He further showered encomiums on the men and officers of the Nigerian military for their commitment towards ensuring the security of the country during the period of the lockdown, noted that his administration would remain appreciative of men of the Armed Forces in the state for their professionalism in handling issues of security during the period.

“For us in Ogun State, we will remain appreciative of the officers and men of the Armed Forces in our state for their professionalism and commitment in assisting our dear State during the events of the past year with hardly any security lapse. On behalf of the government and people of our state, I express our appreciation to all officers and men of all the security agencies in the state”. The governor stated.

Earlier, the Chairman, Nigerian Legion, Ogun State Chapter, Oloyede Taofeek, while appreciating the state government for its continued support to the Legion, disclosed that the Legion was able to acheive a lot of what it couldn’t achieve in the last decade as a result of the generous donations of the state government.