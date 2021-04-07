From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Tuesday, kicked off the 10th Gateway International Trade Fair and declared that the Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs) Development Fund to provide easier credit facilities, would soon be launched in the state.

The governor equally disclosed that innovation fund for tech-based MSMEs in the state would be launched with a view to encouraging and promoting digital economy.

Abiodun noted that trade fair has grown beyond just a meeting point for business communities, but a veritable platform that affords operators of MSMEs, manufacturers, businessmen and women, managers of corporate organizations and the government. He added that it was also an opportunity to come together and showcase locally-made products and services, saying the avenue provides a unique opportunity to cross-fertilise ideas; explore new business innovations and make credible business contacts.

Abiodun, however, said that the state has started developing MSMEs clusters across the state that would be provided with full infrastructure of roads, drainage, power, fiber optics, which will be offered at attractive pricing and flexible payment terms to further encourage to and provide incentives for business operators.

The governor pledged his administration’s commitment towards the promotion of a private sector-driven economy, industrial development, investment friendly environment, commercial activities and empowerment and promotion of MSMEs in the state.