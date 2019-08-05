Adewale Banjo and Bianca Iboma-Emefu

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, gave insight into his plans for the state’s 2020 budget.

The governor made this known during a sensitisation programme, organised by the Ministry of Budget and Planning, to enlighten stakeholders across ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs), on the vision of his administration towards the preparation for 2020 budget.

“I plan to grow local economy as part of the proposed 2020 budget to be a springboard for implementation of my administration’s economic developmental agenda that seeks to create wealth and re-position the economic well-being of the people,” he said.

He said his administration is already undertaking necessary amendments on the Security Trust Fund, a new bill to establish Public Works Agency, the Public Private Partnership (PPP) and Ogun Investment Promotion Bills, to accelerate economic and developmental plan of the state.

Abiodun said the amendment bills, already transmitted to the House of Assembly, would ensure the state become safer and conducive for investors.

“Every investment would be made through the provision of the state-of-the-art security gadgets and equipment for security agencies in the state,” he said.

Meanwhile, the state Primary Health Care Development Board (OGPHCDB) has commenced the August 2019 Supplementary Immunisation Activities (SIAs) with the administration of Fractional Inactivated Polio Vaccine (FIPV) along-side Oral Polio Vaccine (OPV) to all eligible children in Imeko-Afon, Ipokia and Yewa North local government areas of the state.

Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Health, Dr. Ayinde Adesanya, who made this known during a mini flag-off exercise at Primary Health Centre, Imeko, said the introduction of FIPV programme which kicked off from Thursday, August 1 to tomorrow in the three local government areas, was a follow up to the Outbreak Response (OBR) 1 and II earlier carried out in the state.

He said the immunisation campaign in these areas would be different from those conducted in the other 17 local government areas as mothers and caregivers would be required to bring their children and wards to government health facilities for the administration of the vaccine.

Adesanya explained that the FIPV would be administered on children aged 14 weeks to 59 months while the OPV drops would be for children aged 0 to 59 months, pointing out that the vaccines were beneficial, safe and potent to boost the immunity of children against the crippling virus.

Also, Executive Secretary of the Board, Dr. Elijah Ogunsola, advised mothers, caregivers as well as community and religious leaders to cooperate with the state government to eradicate polio and justify the huge investment made in collaboration with development partners in the health sector, as the vaccine would also be made available for children in the border areas.

Coordinator, World Health Organisation (WHO), Dr. Sunday Abidoye, while commending the state government’s efforts at ensuring that the exercise was carried out according to the stipulated timeline, emphasised the need for public enlightenment to reinforce the usual house to house visitation by health workers due to the FIPV special vaccine to be administered.