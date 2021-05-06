From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor Dapo Abiodun has condoled with the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Pastor Enoch Adeboye, over the death of his son, Dare Adeboye.

Dare, 42, the third child of Adeboye, was reported to have died in his sleep on Wednesday in Eket, Akwa Ibom State, where he was based with his family.

The deceased, who was Assistant Pastor in charge of Region (Youth) 35, was said to have ministered the previous day and had returned home to sleep.

The governor, in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Thursday, expressed shock over the death of the ‘young, vibrant and spirit-filled pastor,’ describing the late Dare as a role model, not only to the youth in the RCCG, but in the country.

Governor Abiodun, who also paid a condolence visit on the respected clergyman, described Dare’s death as heart-wrenchig and shocking.

While expressing his condolences to Pastor Adeboye, the governor also commiserated with the entire RCCG family.

He urged the General Overseer to take solace in the fact that Dare served and died in the service of God, noting that his footprints in the church will forever remain indelible.

Governor Abiodun also prayed that God gives the Adeboye family the fortitude to bear the irreplaceable loss and strengthen the church.