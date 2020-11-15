Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, will on Tuesday inaugurate another batch of chairmen and members of 16 Commissions and Boards he recently appointed.

According to a statement by the governor’s Chief Press Secretary, Kunle Somorin, on Sunday, once the members of the Boards, Commissions and agencies are inaugurated, they will commence work in earnest.

Abiodun urged the appointees to make selfless service their watchword and ensure consistency in policy execution by deliberately and creatively mainstreaming the ‘Building Our Future Together’ Agenda of his administration into the mandates and programmes of their respective agencies.

According to the statement, the commissions and boards to be inaugurated include Ogun State Civil Service Commissio, Local Government Service Commission,Teaching Service Commission, State House of Assembly Service Commission, Ogun State Television, Ogun State Printing Corporation, State Universal Basic Education Board, Agriculture Development Corporation and Water Corporation.

Others are Ogun State Signage and Advert Agency, Internal Revenue Service Board, Parks and Garages Development Board, Plantgate Limited, Board of Technical and Vocational Education, Ogun Free Trade Zone (Gunadong), and Rubber Estate Limited.

The statement added: “Also, two additional members will be inaugurated to join the Board of Ogun State Agric Multi-Purpose Credit Agency earlier inaugurated. These are Mr. Mufutau Oshinowo and Hon. Israel Odufote who will serve as the General Manager of the Agency. The Board of Olabisi Onabanjo University Teaching Hospital (OOUTH) will be inaugurated at a later date”.

The statement added that chairmen, board members and invited guests are to be seated at the June 12 Cultural Center by 10.30am, while the inauguration programme will commence at 11:00am prompt.

The appointees, the governor said, were carefully selected based on their antecedents and expressed confidence that with their wealth of experience, they would contribute meaningfully to the growth and sustainability of their respective agencies as well as deepen the implementation of the Building Our Future Together Agenda.

“It is my sincere hope that they will bring these worthy attributes to bear on the discharge of their very vital assignments as they are expected to demonstrate the highest standards in the discharge of their responsibilities”, Abiodun was quoted to be saying in the statement.