From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun Governor, Dapo Abiodun, yesterday, inaugurated 20 local government chairmen who emerged victorious in last Saturday’s poll.

The governor, while addressing the new chairmen at the swearing in ceremony held at Arcade Ground, Oke Mosan, Abeokuta, charged them not to rely on the monthly allocation from the Federal Government, but be creative in revenue generation.

Abiodun, who said the local government was a tier of government as stated in the country’s 1999 constitution, as amended, and tasked the chairmen to usher in a new vista of development in their various councils, by providing good governance.

While commending the chairmen for stepping out to make themselves available for service and most especially, for the entrenchment of good governance at the grassroots level, the governor said: “Your victory at the poll is a combination of the confidence reposed in your individual abilities and the faith the people have in the ruling All Progressive Congress (APC) to provide the needed development and ensure individual prosperity for our people at the grassroots. It is important that you appreciate the enormity of the responsibility your victory places on your shoulders.”

The governor urged the chairmen to be inclusive, transparent, accountable, fair,just, equitable and obey the rule of law at all times.

He urged the newly inaugurated council bosses to incorporate the Public-Private-Partnership (PPP) model in business execution, without placing unnecessary burden on the people, who according to him “are the essence and facilitators of your being in power.”

While commending people of the state for coming our to vote in the local government elections, the governor equally lauded members of the political parties, especially the APC, for making the exercise a success.

Abiodun ​said a retreat would be organised for the new leadership at the local government level, to ensure a shared vision for development and to acquaint them with the opportunities and challenges associated with his administration’s focus.

