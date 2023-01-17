From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has commended the Chairman of Ijebu North East LG, Foluso Badejo, on the implementation of the Social Investment Initiative of the state government.

The governor had in December 2022 signed into law the Social Investment Bill passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly.

The programme was designed to provide gainful employment for about 40,000 citizens of the state, and also put money in the pockets of the elderly, needy and vulnerable

Abiodun, in a letter dated Monday, January 16, 2023, and signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the state capital, the LG boss was singled out for commendation as the first head of local government administration to inaugurate the SOIs.

The letter reads in part: