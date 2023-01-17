From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta
Ogun State Governor Dapo Abiodun has commended the Chairman of Ijebu North East LG, Foluso Badejo, on the implementation of the Social Investment Initiative of the state government.
The governor had in December 2022 signed into law the Social Investment Bill passed by the Ogun State House of Assembly.
The programme was designed to provide gainful employment for about 40,000 citizens of the state, and also put money in the pockets of the elderly, needy and vulnerable
Abiodun, in a letter dated Monday, January 16, 2023, and signed by the Secretary to the Ogun State, Mr Tokunbo Talabi, and made available to our correspondent on Tuesday, in Abeokuta, the state capital, the LG boss was singled out for commendation as the first head of local government administration to inaugurate the SOIs.
The letter reads in part:
“On behalf of his Excellency Prince Dapo Abiodun MFR, the Governor of Ogun State, I want to commend you for your initiative as the FIRST Local Government Administration to inaugurate the newly appointed Social Investment Officers (SIOs).
“This singular act signifies your full understanding of His Excellency’s strategy towards poverty alleviation in the state.
“Your action puts your LGA ahead of your peers. These SIOs will also be the first recipients of their letters of appointment and also be the first to commence fieldwork in the State.
“The Governor hopes that other LGAs will emulate your thoughtfulness.
“Congratulations. Kindly accept the assurances of the best wishes of His Excellency, the Governor.”
