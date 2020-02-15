Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has lifted the embargo placed on bank accounts of all the 20 Local Government Areas in the state.

The defreezing of the accounts takes effect from Monday, February 17, 2020.

Abiodun announced this at the Strategic Session for Transition Committee chairmen and members of all the Local Government Areas in the state, during a workshop with the theme, “Towards a New Local Government System in Ogun – Doing Things Differently”, held at the Executive Council Chambers, Goverrnor’s Office, Oke-Mosan Abeokuta.

The governor, who described local government as the closest to the people, said for the people to feel the impact of government, those at the helm of affairs at the council level must embark on masses-oriented projects and be fair in their dealings with them.

He said though they were not elected, the process of their appointment was consensus,as community and party leaders were involved in their selection as a corollary of the inclusive approach to governance in the state.

“The process through which you were appointed was a consensus oriented one. I did not sit down here at Oke-Mosan and appoint anyone. I allowed your leaders and party faithful sit down in your various local government councils and present to us those they consider best for them and the people.

“I am proud that the process was successful and that is why following your appointment, there was hardly, if any, complaints or rancour across the length and breadth of this State. From all intents and purposes, you are truly the representatives of the people of your various local governments and we will accord you that respect”, he noted.

He, however, called on them to take advantage of the geographical location of the state by attracting investments to their local governments, charging them to be inclusive and refrain from taking arbitrary decisions.

“You are closest to the grassroots. Be focused and provide qualitative leadership. When you take decisions, consult your people. Take decisions that reflect the collective will and desires of your people and do not impose taxes and rates that are not known to our laws. It’s extortion and I won’t encourage that”, he added.

While urging the new LG administrators to replicate the programmes of the state in their respective areas, he informed that 5,000 units of houses would be built for low income and middle income earners at affordable cost in Abeokuta, Ilaro, Ijebu-Ode and Sagamu.

Speaking earlier, the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Afolabi Afuape, noted that the retreat was to get the transition committee members better informed of government programmes and policies and to expose them to local government administration’s peculiar roles for better performance.