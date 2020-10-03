Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, has forwarded the names of two nominees to the State House of Assembly for confirmation as Commissioners.

In a letter to Olakunle Oluomo, the Speaker of the State House of Assembly, on Friday, Abiodun urged the House to screen the Vice Chancellor of the Tai Solarin University of Education, Professor Abayomi Arigbabu for Education, Science and Technology portfolio while he named the Managing Editor of the Nation Newspaper, Waheed Odusile as the Commissioner-designate-for Information and Strategy.

In a statement yesterday, Abiodun also announced the appointment of two new General Managers, Fola Onifade for the State Signage and Advertising Agency and Sesan Asenuga for Parks and Garages Development Board. Tolu Bankole was named Senior Special Assistant to the Governor and Ifekayode Akinbode will serve as a Consultant (Media).

Odusile, the Information and Strategy Commissioner-designate, is a former President of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ). Until recently, he served as President of the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ).