By Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, will on Wednesday, present the state’s 2021 Budget to the State House of Assembly.

The Appropriation Bill tagged, “Budget of Recovery and Sustainability”, will highlight the key sectors and budgetary allocations for rapid development of the state.

In a statement by the Chief Press Secretary to the governor, Kunle Somorin, on Tuesday, the budget presentation will afford the governor the opportunity to highlight some major achievements of his administration so far and how it intends to chart a new course for the state in the coming year.

Abiodun, in the statement was quoted to have that said his administration will remain committed to encouraging inclusiveness in the development of the state, noting infrastructure, education, securtiy, healthcare, economy, especially agriculture and youth development, had been the focus of the government.

“To this end we shall not waver in allowing participation of the private sector in our development agenda. Everybody is a stakeholder – private individuals, corporate bodies and religious organization – and they will determine the direction of infrastructural and economic growth of the State collectively.

“We wish to assure all public-spirited persons, politicians and business organisations that are interested in supporting us to do so. They should channel their goodwill to appropriate government agencies for proper coordination in order to ensure rapid and even development of all parts of the state, both in terms of physical and human development.

“We welcome the private sector and individuals interested in siting projects or contribute to the rehabilitation, reconstruction or construction of infrastructural facilities to obtain clearance from the Government to ensure there is no duplication of efforts with regards to their projects and programmes. Our inclusive governance takes cognizance of these gestures because we are all partners in progress”, the statement said.

It stated further: “Governor Dapo Abiodun’s development plan for Ogun State is anchored on the five pillars of ISEYA: infrastructure; social welfare and well-being; education; youth empowerment, culture and religion and; agriculture which private sector involvement in terms of both local and foreign direct investment plays a key role”.

The statement, further noted that, this clarification has become necessary in the light of a recent misunderstanding of government position on the reconstruction/rehabilitation of Igan road in Ago-Iwoye by a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Segun Mojeed Adekoya and other political movement sharing its aspiration, encapsulated in the “Building Our Future Together” Agenda.

“While the Ogun State government welcomes and indeed commends individuals and corporate bodies interventions on our roads, schools, healthcare facilities and on the social scenes, there is the need to ensure that the reconstruction and other intervention efforts meet the expected standard for such roads, public buildings and such philanthropic efforts as set by the State agencies, like the Ministries of Works and Infrastructure; Urban and Physical Planning; Environment; Health; Education and others, hence our insistence on prior approval of government before work commences.

“We wish to implore all business owners, philanthropists, groups, clubs, civil society organisations and politicians and those working on repairs, reconstruction or wanting to embark on similar activities to avail the relevant agencies of government of the detailed plans and designs of the projects for review/assessment and approval to ensure that the work to be done or being done is of good quality and would serve the people who are the end users and beneficiaries of such projects”, the statement explained.

Abiodun, however, gave assurance that all such public-spirited efforts shall be supported and the relevant agencies would fast-track the review in line with the best practices in the respective sector where they are deployed.