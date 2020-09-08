Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Committee set up by the Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, to review contracts and projects awarded between 2009 and 2019, has submitted its report.

Abiodun had on July 29, 2019, set up the Committee to look into all the past projects awarded between years 2009 and 2019.

But submitting the report on Tuesday, at the Exco Chamber of the Governor’s Office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, the Committee Chairman, Adekunle Mukuolu, disclosed that the total contracts/projects awarded during the period under review were 114 at a total cost of #349,376,256,997.76 only.

He stated that the total payment made for the contracts/projects was #130,735,758,922.75, while the total amount for unpaid Certificates of Valuation for work done is #20,741,675,388.76, adding the amount needed to complete the projects reviewed is #218,380,996,134.47.

Giving the breakdown of the total contracts/projects awarded, Mukuolu said, “the percentage of contracts awarded in terms of cost was 88% for works and infrastructure, one percent for agriculture, two percent for health, three percent for education, two percent for housing, two percent for Commerce and Industry, while the balance was taken up by other Ministries, Department and Agencies”.

He added: “the committee can confirm that based on the facts available and proven by it, there were common threads that passed through the contracts and projects reviewed.

“These have been highlighted in our report and appropriate recommendations have been made to ensure sustainable development of Ogun State”.

Receiving the report of the Committee, Governor Abiodun who joined the event via Zoom, declared that the era of awarding contract on the impulse of the Chief Executive Officer alone is gone.

He stressed that it has become important that government has a clear strategic allocation of resources before embarking on any projects, noting that “in fact, now that the resources are limited, we have to be mindful of how we manage the funds at our disposal”.

“As a government, we want to reassure our people that we will continue to execute important projects across the state, especially the ones that have direct bearing with our people, that is the reason why the Contract/Project Review Committee was set up on Monday, 29th July, 2019, to look into all the past projects awarded between years 2009 to 2019.

“The mandate of the Committee was therefore, an integral part of our preparation for successful implementation of projects which will in turn bring about good governance to the good people of Ogun State.

“Today’s presentation of reports of the Contract Project Review Committee, therefore, is part of our deliberate and carefully-thought out plan for our infrastructural development”. Abiodun said.

He, however, commended the chairman and all the members of the Contract/Project Review Committee for a job well-done, submitting that “as we continue to execute on these projects, I want to assure the people of Ogun State that we will not inflict unnecessary pains on our people. We have been careful not to impose pains on our people as regards all the projects we have done so far”.