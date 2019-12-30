Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Governor Dapo Abiodun of Ogun State has signed the 2020 appropriation bill of of N449.97b into law.

The bill was passed last Friday by the Ogun State House of Assembly.

Speaking during the signing of the budget on Monday at the Governor’s office, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, Abiodun, lauded the members of the House of assembly for passing the budget in record time.

He, however, promised to implement the budget to the letter, noting members of the Assembly have demonstrated their knowledge and patriotism to the state.

While defending the passage of the budget which was done within three weeks, Abiodun said the budget was properly worked on as it was interrogated line by line.

This, according to him, came to his knowledge during his interaction with the Speaker of the House, Kunle Oluomo, during the process.

“Let me appreciate our members of the Ogun State House of Assembly who have demonstrated their commitment, who have demonstrated their knowledge of what this assignment entails, they have also demonstrated their patriotism for this State.

“I know for a fact that this, they have done despite other responsibilities we have saddled them with which included the screening of Commissionee nominees, it has taken them a lot of time, a lot of energy, a lot of sleepless night, they broke up into different committees.

“They didn’t just gloss over the budget, they interrogated it line by line because I had opportunities at different points in time of having the Speaker himself engage me on a number of items which I have to refer back to budget, it was properly worked on and it shows the dept and quality of people in our House of Assembly.

“On the part of the executive, our administration will further be underscored by the implementation of this budget, that is indeed how we can demonstrate the appreciation to the speedy passage of the budget and to the citizens of this state by extension.

“We will ensure that this budget is implemented to the letter to ensure that all the assumptions that have been made, particularly in the area of revenue generation, that it becomes a reality and we will follow through on our vision which over and over again, we are reminded of, which is that to provide a focused and qualitative governance, while creating an enabling environment for public private partnership across Ogun State.

“That is very fundamental to the economic growth of this state because if there’s economic growth, there would be individual prosperity.

“We manage as much as we could from the budget that we inherited, now that we have had this our budget successfully passed, I believe we will, be able to do much more with the budget that is originally ours”. The governor stated.

Earlier, the OGHA Speaker said “passing the budget within a record time demonstrated the importance attached to the budget and the determination of the assent to work with the administration”