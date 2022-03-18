From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State Ladi Adebutu, yesterday, obtained the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 election.

Adebutu, in an interview with newsmen, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, said he was confident he would clinch the party’s governorship ticket and go ahead to win the 2023 Ogun governorship poll.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The governorship aspirant said the crisis in Ogun PDP has been resolved.

Adebutu explained that he has remained in the opposition party, over the years, because of his firm belief that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, PDP will regain power in the state.