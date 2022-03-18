From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja
Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State Ladi Adebutu, yesterday, obtained the party’s expression of interest and nomination forms for the 2023 election.
Adebutu, in an interview with newsmen, at the PDP national secretariat in Abuja, said he was confident he would clinch the party’s governorship ticket and go ahead to win the 2023 Ogun governorship poll.
The governorship aspirant said the crisis in Ogun PDP has been resolved.
Adebutu explained that he has remained in the opposition party, over the years, because of his firm belief that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, PDP will regain power in the state.
