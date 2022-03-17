From Ndubuisi Orji, Abuja

Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ogun State Ladi Adebutu, on Thursday, obtained the party’s Expression of Interest and Nomination forms for the 2023 gubernatorial poll.

Adebutu, in an interview with journalists, at the PDP national Secretariat, in Abuja, said he was confident he would clinch the party’s governorship ticket and go ahead to win the 2023 Ogun gubernatorial poll.

Become a partner with USA companies, promote their offers and get paid in US Dollars weekly, Nigerians are earning about $465 weekly. Click here to see how you too can get paid .

The governorship hopeful, who noted that the crisis in the Ogun PDP has been resolved, said if elected governor, he would restore to the populace.

Adebutu explained that he has remained in the opposition party, over the years, because of his firm belief that with the cooperation of all stakeholders, PDP will regain power in the state.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

According to him, ” I aspired to serve the people of Ogun State as governor. The party chose me to be the PDP candidate but some people circumvented it and the court stopped me.

“But today, Ogun PDP is one and the party is truly united. There is one electoral college and we are approaching the 2023 election as a united front.

“With free and fair contest, I believe I shall be the party’s nominee, I shall be the PDP candidate.

Small Manhood & P.E 7days Solution... Click Here For Details .

“I will be able to bring to play the manifesto of the PDP and my personal aspirations and programmes for the people of Ogun State”.