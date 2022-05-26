By Bianca Iboma-Emefu

A grassroots politician, the Asiwaju of Agbado land in Ifo Local Government Area, Ogun State, Abdul Fatai Adewunmi, was declared the winner of the PDP primary for the Ogun State House of Assembly, Ifo Constituency II ticket in the 2023 general election.

Adewunmi emerged victorious after polling 8 out of 18 votes cast by three delegates each from six wards at the primary.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

He contested against Banjo Akintoye James, 6 votes; Akinbode Peter Adetunji, 3 votes; and

Adebayo Benjamin, who polled 1 vote.

The new entrant, Hon Adewunmi Abdulfatai won the party’s ticket in a keenly contested

Primary held at De Hillcrest High School, Ojodu, Isheri -Ojodu, Ogun State, held on Sunday, May 22.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

The Returning Officer, Mr Adeola Fayehun Adio who declared the results, described the process as peaceful and transparent.

Breaking!!! Earn up to N2 - N3 million monthly GUARANTEED (all paid in US Dollars). No training or refereal required. Do business with top USA companies like Amazon, Tesla, Facebook, IBM, Netflix, Zoom, etc. Learn more .

Adewunmi said that the election was a free and fair one, he stated that he had won the election by the grace of God and the will of the people.

He expressed gratitude to the party for the opportunity to represent it and said that he was very thankful to the people as well.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .