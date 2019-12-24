The Ogun Internal Revenue Service (OGIRS) has said that it intends to generate the sum of N135.4 billion as revenue in 2020.

Mr Adekunle Adeosun, the Head of OGIRS, disclosed this while defending the agency’s 2020 budget proposal before members of the state Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

Adeosun said that the proposed revenue was realistic, as there were a lot of transformations ongoing to boost revenue generation.

He added that the agency generated over N35.9 billion between January and October.

The OGIRS boss said that N3.6 billion had been earmarked for recurrent expenditure, while N330 million would go for capital expenditure in 2020.

The OGIRS boss said that the agency needed to undertake a lot of enlightenment programmes for the people of the state to know that they had a civic responsibility to pay tax.

“We need to do more enlightenment in the informal sector because the performance level in that sector is low, especially in the area of tax payment,’’ he said.

Speaking with newsmen shortly after the budget defence, Mr Olakunle Sobukanla, Chairman, Assembly Committee on Finance and Appropriation, promised that the Assembly would ensure that money was released to MDAs for them to perform in 2020.

He further disclosed that the 2020 budget would soon be passed into law by the Assembly. (NAN)