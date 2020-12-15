Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Commissioner for Agriculture, Adeola Odedina, has bagged the ‘Commissioner of the Year’ award of the Nigeria Union of Journalists ( NUJ), Ministry of Information Chapel, for his various strides of his Ministry.

Odedina was given the award at the Chapel’s Award and Dinner Night to climax the Chapel’s Press Week, held in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital.

Presenting the award to the Commissioner, Chief of Staff to the Governor, Alhaji Shuab Salis, disclosed that he was not surprised at the choice of Odedina for the honour as there are visible milestone in the Ministry of Agriculture for all to see.

“I am highly delighted to present this award to you having seen the visible milestone in the Ministry of Agriculture, no doubt you have surmounted many obstacles to attain this feat, I urge you to continue the good work even as we extend the dividends of democracy to the nooks and crannies of our dear State”, he said.

Salis thanked the governor for spearheading laudable agricultural programmes that has distinguished the state, calling for more support from stakeholders in the ‘Building our Future Together’ agenda.

He appreciated Information Ministry and Information Officers for their tireless efforts at projecting the activities of the Abiodun-led administration, charging them to sustain the momentum.

Responding, Odedina appreciated the governor and other members of the Executive Council as well as the Agric Team 2020 of his Ministry, saying all the Ministry achieved was due to the team’s unalloyed support and cooperation.

While appreciating the NUJ, Information Chapel for the award, Odedina promised to continue the good work saying, the award will definitely spur him to do more.

Earlier, Chairman, NUJ Information Chapel, Wale Olanrewaju, said the choice of Odedina for the award cannot be contested, urging his members to redouble effort at projecting the programmes and activities of the present administration.