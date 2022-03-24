Commander, Ogun State Amotekun Corps, retired Commissioner of Police, David Ajibola Akinremi, has said the arrested 20 suspected cultists and Indian hemp smokers. They were arrested in their hideouts.

He said the “state is working hard to fight hoodlums. We went after the hoodlums and raided all the hideouts. We recovered some arms and ammunition from them.

“Most of the suspects arrested were always handed over to the police.

We are having good relationships with the police and members of the public. They are assisting in providing information that helped us to flush out the criminals.

“On February 19, 2022 while on surveillance patrol in the Oyingbo, Ijebu-Ode, we intercepted and arrested two suspects. During search we recovered 30 wraps of Indian hemps, charms, guns and scale for weighing hard drugs.

“We arrested three suspects who are members of Eiye confraternity.

They were responsible for the killing of one Ibrahim sometime in 2020 in Ijebu-Ode, but he escaped to Aiyepe to evade arrest by the homicide operatives of the state Police CID Eleweran, Abeokuta.

“Operatives in Ago-Iwoye on February 24, 2022, arrested three suspects who specialised in stealing tricycles. They traced them to their location in Ojota, Lagos State. The suspects confessed to have stolen many tricycles in Ijebu-Ode and environs.

“The also raided hideouts along Ogere/Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. Some suspects were arrested while others escaped from their hideouts andrelocated from the state.

“We need the support of members of the public for more information.

All the suspects will soon be charged to court.”