Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Diocesan Bishop of Egba, Anglican Communion, Rt. Rev. Emmanuel Adekunle, has called on the Ogun State Governor, Dapo Abiodun, to embark on radical transformation of education sector and return the state to path of glory.

The cleric equally urged Abiodun to consider how his administration will prioritise technical education.

He also advocated the return of mission schools to their original owners as well as building more classrooms in all the public schools across the state.

The cleric made the call, yesterday, during a thanksgiving service for the governor at the Cathedral of St. Peter’s Church, Ake, Abeokuta.

Adekunle, who told the governor to make the retirees in the state happy, also admonished him not to cast away his “fathers-in-politics” that worked and ensured his victory during the governorship election.

The governor assured that he would not abandon ongoing projects embarked upon by his predecessor, noting his administration would only review the cost of the projects.

He reiterated that his administration would give rural, township and industrial roads adequate attention.