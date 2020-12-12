From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The governorship candidate of the Allied People’s Movement (APM) in Ogun State in 2019 general elections, Abdul-Kabir Adekunle Akinlade, has called on the supporters of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state loyal to the former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, not to lose sleep over the “purported inauguration of the factional three-man caretaker committee” by the APC National Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee.

Akinlade, who made the call in a statement signed by his media aide, Azeez Adelani, yesterday urged APC members to remain calm and await further directive from the former governor, who according to him, remains the leader of the party in the state.

The APC National Caretaker and Convention Planning Committee had on Friday sworn in 37 caretaker chairmen for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory at a brief ceremony held at the party’s National Secretariat in Abuja. The Chairman of the Ogun APC Caretaker Committee, Yemi Sanusi, through a statement by the Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, had urged old, new and intending members of the party to come together and strengthen the party structures for future elections.

But Akinlade in the statement said that “the media buzz which greeted the purported inauguration of the factional 3-man caretaker committee was understandable but unnecessary because the legally elected 26-man state exco led by Derin Adebiyi was unceremoniously and illegally replaced by the infamous 3-man caretaker committee on the 18th of December, 2018”.