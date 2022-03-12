From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State, Yemi Sanusi, has inaugurated the remaining 19 members of the party State Executive Committee.

Governor Mai Mala Buni-led Caretaker/ Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee (CECPC) of the APC had recognized Yemi Sanusi as the State Chairman of APC, as against former governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun’s faction which had elected Derin Adebiyi, as its chairman.

Sanusi who had been presented with the certificate validating his election by the national body, while inaugurating other members of the State Working Committee of APC, on Friday, at the party Secretariat in Abeokuta, charged party faithful and the newly sworn-in exco to brace up for the challenges ahead of the party in the state.

He also asked them to see their new posts as call to service and should not betray the confidence reposed in them by the party

Sanusi charged members to be more committed to the unity of the party as political activities gather momentum in build up to the 2023 general election

“I appreciate His Excellency, Governor Dapo Abiodun for the support he has been giving day and night to members of state exco of our great party.

“After today’s inauguration of the state exco members, we must all ready to wear our leadership gown and work very hard to lift this party to victory in 2023.

“Let us all shun factionalism and blueprint that can divide our party, we must show leadership quality, we must display maturity and tolerance to carry everybody along so that we can build a united party that can face the challenges ahead of us.

“This is a call to service, we must be very serious, we know the situation of the party in Ogun State and we must be ready to carry everybody along so that we can have a united front that can confront the general election in 2023”, the APC state chairman stated.