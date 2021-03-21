From Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

A chieftain of the All Progressives Congress in Ogun State, Mr Tope Armstrong Akintunde, has lauded the state governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, over the economic resuscitation of the state.

He said the governor had developed the state and resuscitated its economy since his assumption into office.

Akintunde who is the Chief Executive Officer of Aerofield Homes Limited, therefore, described Abiodun as a role model in good governance.

He said the current administration had lifted many residents of the state from poverty to prosperous living through various initiatives.

Akintunde stated that the governor had built a strong economic base for the state through the resuscitated Agro-Cargo Airport project at Iperu as well as the massive investment in agriculture.

The APC chieftain said: “It is quite evident in the decision of the governor to complete many abandoned projects of the immediate past government of Senator Ibikunle Amosun, despite the former governor’s stiff opposition to Abiodun’s emergence as the governor of the state.