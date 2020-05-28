Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State Chapter, has felicitated the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, on the twin occasions of his 365 days in office and 60th birthday anniversary.

Rising from the monthly meeting of its State Working Committee, held at the party secretariat in Abeokuta and presided over by the state party chairman, Chief Yemi Sanusi, the party gave kudos to the governor for his “brilliant performance over the past twelve months, despite the dwindling financial resources”.

In a media statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday and signed by the Assistant State Publicity Secretary, Olusola Ogunsanya, the party said it reviewed the activities of the Abiodun’s administration in the last one year and concluded that the governor has performed “creditably well”.

“In the last twelve months of the Administration, it has embarked of rapid development of infrastructure, particularly in the areas of education, agriculture, healthcare, youth employment and road construction. These projects are spread across all the three senatorial districts of the state, thus giving all parts of Ogun State a true sense of belonging.

“The party, particularly commended the governor for demonstrating true leadership, by rising up to the occasion, in the face of the outbreak of coronavirus pandemic. There is no doubt that the round-the-clock activities and measures by the governor has curtailed the spread of the disease in Ogun State, despite its closeness to Lagos, the epicenter.”

“Another area for which commendation was given to the governor was his practice of politics of inclusiveness without bitterness, which has seen peace returned to the polity, unlike what pervaded in the state before the assumption of office a year ago.

“While rejoicing with Your Excellency on your 365 successful days in office, we also congratulate you on your 60th birthday anniversary and wish you many happy returns in good health and in the service of humanity”, the statement concluded.