Only the elections held inside the main bowl of the MKO Abiola Stadium in Abeokuta will be regarded as valid state congress election in Ogun State, the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee of the party (CECPC) has said.

Briefing journalists after the screening of aspirants seeking election into various state party offices in Ogun State at the All Progressives Congress (APC) Secretariat, Abeokuta, Hon. Wale Ohu, chairman of the Congress Committee for Ogun said: “I have the mandate of the National Secretariat of the party to vet, screen and conduct the Ogun State Congress of the APC. No other election is valid, except the one by my committee of seven sent by the National headquarters of the party.”

“The congress of the APC will hold at MKO Abiola International Stadium, Kuto, Abeokuta. Any other purported or supposed election is therefore a nullity,” he stressed.

According to Ohu, the clarification became necessary because he had been inundated with calls, text messages and physical enquiries over the exercise and insinuations that some other persons were planning to have another election.

He further said that his committee has invited security agencies and the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to monitor the exercise. Ohu enjoined party faithful to conduct themselves with decorum and peacefully throughout the exercise, saying “everybody knows Ogun State for its civility, peace and high-level of political enlightenment.”

