From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State Yemi Sanusi has declared that the party is intact, adding “there is no crisis in its fold”.

Sanusi stated this on Monday while speaking with newsmen, shortly after he led the party’s state executive members to a meeting with the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, at his office in Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

He noted that said with the inauguration of the state executive members by the party’s national secretariat in Abuja, it was ready to carry out its assigned duties in earnest.

According to the APC chairman, ‘our coming here today is to meet with our governor and discussed how to move our party forward.’

Also speaking, the State Publicity Secretary of the party, Tunde Oladunjoye, noted that the exco led by the state chairman as well as senatorial chairmen were on a courtesy call on the governor to consult and interact on how to ensure a seamless national convention of the party scheduled for March 26.

Oladunjoye agreed with the chairman’s submission that there was no crisis in Ogun APC is but waxing stronger on daily basis.

While calling on the party faithful and the people of the state to continue to give the government the needed support, he assured that the exco of the party would operate an inclusive party where no one would be left behind.