Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Chapter of All Progressives Congress (APC) has expressed sadness on the kidnap and eventual death of the APC Chairman in Nasarawa State, Mr. Philip Shekwo, on Sunday.

The late chairman of APC Nasarawa State was reportedly kidnapped at his residence on Saturday evening and later found dead on Sunday afternoon.

In a press statement issued by the Publicity Secretary of APC Caretaker Committee in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, the Ogun State Party Chairman, Yemi Sanusi, was quoted to have described the death as “an unfortunate incident and a most painful loss to the party and progressives family”.

Sanusi described the late Nasarawa State Chairman as “a gentle and lively man, who used to make very useful contributions at the meetings of Forum of APC Chairmen”.

“The news of his death came to me as a very rude shock, we pray that God will console his family and relatives. We sympathize with our leader, President Muhammadu Buhari, the governor and the leadership and members of the party in Nasarawa State”, Ogun APC chairman added.