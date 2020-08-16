Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Ogun State has expressed grief over the death of a chieftain of the Party and member of the Governor’s Advisory Council (GAC) in Lagos State, Lanre Rasak popularly called “KLM”.

In a press statement issued in Abeokuta on Sunday and signed by its Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, the Ogun APC remarked that the “news of the death of one of our redoubtable and very progressive leaders, Chief Lanre Rasak, came to us as a rude shock, but we submit totally to the wish of Almighty God”.

“Chief Lanre Rasak was a lively and amiable politician, ebullient compassionate. A loyal party leader that was easily accessible and well connected to the grassroots. In deed, our party has lost a core progressive”, the statement said.

“While commiserating with the Lagos progressives and GAC members under the leadership of Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the entire APC leaders and members, we also sympathize with the family of the deceased on the irreparable loss. We are consoled by the fact that our late leader lived an impactful life worthy of recommendation. We pray that God will repose his soul and grant the family and associates the fortitude to bear the loss”, the statement concluded.