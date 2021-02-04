ogun All Progressives Congress (APC) Concern Group has called on the Presidency and Chairman of the National Reconciliation and Harmonisation Committee of the APC, Governor Mai Mala Buni, to save the party in the state.

Spokesperson of the group, Olusola Makinde, in a statement in Abeokuta, said it was imperative and germane that conscious efforts are made to reconcile all warring groups within the APC as failure to do this would spell doom for the party.

“The fortune and existence of our party has been threatened in the state,” he said.

He said previous moves to reconcile warring members and groups in the party in the state had failed, citing the case of the last visit of the national stakeholders in which they visited the state to broker peace in the party which could not be achieved because of the failure of the stakeholders to attend the meeting.

He urged President Muhammadu Buhari and Buni to urgently wade into the crisis plaguing the party in the state.