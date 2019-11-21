Chinelo Obogo

The All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter, has criticised the governorship candidate of the Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in the 2019 general election, Adekunle Akinlade on his plan to approach the Supreme Court over his governorship petition.

The Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, had on Monday, November 11, 2019, dismissed the petition filed by Akinlade against the victory of the governorship candidate of the APC, Dapo Abiodun.

In the lead judgment, Justice Muhammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma declared that the 10 grounds filed by the Akinlade and his party challenging the victory of Abiodun have no merits and that the two appellants were overruled because of lack of merit.

But Akinlade and the APM said last weekend that they will be approaching the Supreme Court to ask that he be declared govenor.

The Publicity Secretary of APC in Ogun State, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement said the “APM and its candidates are serial losers who are merely shadow chasing”

and that the judiciary cannot be bought.

“The APM and its candidate are serial losers who are merely shadow-chasing and being goaded by a senator, another well known serial loser at tribunals.

“Prince Dapo Abiodun won unanimously at the Ogun Governorship Petition Tribunal, we also won unanimously at the Appeal Court, they should be told that despite the boasts of their main sponsor, the court judgement is not for sale.

“The three-man state governorship election petitions tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, while dismissing the petition and upholding Abiodun’s election, described Akinlade’s petition, challenging Abiodun’s victory, as “lazy and destined to fail.

“The reason why they want to go to the Supreme Court is driven by the empty boast of the Senator financing APM, who is dropping the name of Mr. President.