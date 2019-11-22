Chinelo Obogo

All Progressives Congress (APC), Ogun State chapter, has criticised the governorship candidate of Allied Peoples Movement (APM), in the 2019 general election, Adekunle Akinlade, on his plan to approach the Supreme Court over his governorship petition.

Court of Appeal sitting in Ibadan, Oyo State, had on Monday, November 11, 2019, dismissed the petition filed by Akinlade against the victory of APC governorship candidate, Dapo Abiodun.

In the lead judgment, Justice Muhammed Ambi-Usi Danjuma declared that the 10 grounds filed by the Akinlade and his party challenging the victory of Abiodun have no merit and that the two appellants were overruled because of lack of merit.

But Akinlade and the APM said last weekend that they will be approaching the Supreme Court to ask that he be declared governor.

APC Publicity Secretary, Tunde Oladunjoye, in a statement, said: “APM and its candidates are serial losers who are merely shadow-chasing and being goaded by a senator, another well known serial loser at tribunals.

“Governor Abiodun won unanimously at the tribunal, we also won unanimously at the Appeal Court, they should be told that despite the boasts of their main sponsor, the court judgment is not for sale.”

The three-man tribunal, led by Justice Yusuf Halilu, while dismissing Akinlade’s petition described it as lazy and destined to fail.”