The Appeal Committee for the All Progressives Congress (APC) for the party State Congress in Ogun State, has declared that it would be transparent, thorough and fair in handling petitions that may arise from congress held on October 16.

Giving the declaration on Monday evening while briefing newsmen at the Ogun APC Secretariat, Iyana Mortuary, Abeokuta, the chairman of the Committee, Hon. Patrick Obahiagbon, said the five-man appeal committee would endeavour to listen to any petitioner, if any.

The former House of Representatives member said that the Committee was empanelled by Caretaker Extra Ordinary and Convention Planning Committee of the ruling party, APC to review the state congresses with a view to ensuring justice, equity and fair play and therefore guaranteeing the integrity of the entire process.

He said the committee which would begin its sitting on Tuesday in Abeokuta, has not received any petition since the APC held the state congress.

He said the essence of the press briefing was to announce the arrival of the Appeal Committee to all APC stakeholders in the state, stressing its readiness and commitment to receive and treat all petitions.

Obahiagbon urged all those who have petitions against the party state congress to bring forward their petition, saying that “if however after two days the Committee receives no petition, it would believe that everyone was quite satisfied with the whole process and we will proceed to write our report for the national leadership of the party”.

Other members of the committee are Barr. C J Chinwuba as Secretary while Honourables Muazu Bawa Rajau, Aboge-Isaac Olaleye Olubunmi Felix and Jibrin Akowe are to serve as members.

