From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State governor, Dapo Abiodun, on Saturday, joined other members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in his Iperu Ward 3, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state to partake in the Ward Congress and described the exercise as peaceful.

Abiodun, who made this known in a chat with newsmen shortly after participating in the Ward Congress where 531 party members partook in the exercise, noted that he was happy at the turnout of members of the party at the congress.

While observing that the exercise was in line with what the Caretaker Extraordinary Committee on Convention Planning had prescribed in preparation for the National Convention of the party, added that the exercise was the beginning of the house keeping exercise that would ensure that the party has people who are properly voted into office.

“What we are doing here today is in line with what the Caretaker Extraordinary Committee on Convention Planning has prescribed that we do so that we put our house in order in APC.

“We appreciate that what we had thus far for a few months are caretaker committees at different organisational levels of the party from the ward to the local government to the state and the national.

“So, basically, what we are doing is the beginning of the house keeping exercise to ensure that we have people who are properly voted into office that will now become substantive office holders from the ward levels and up,” he said.

Abiodun said that the congress in his ward was a consensus arrangement which was ratified through an electoral process, assuring party faithful that he would ensure that the ward is empowered to perform its duties.

“There was a consensus arrangement here. However, it was important for that consensus arrangement to still be ratified by the electorate and that was dully done and I am very satisfied with the exercise. I have called round a few local governments, I understand that what has happened here is going on in other local governments and the exercise has been thus peaceful and inclusive.

“From now on, you will see lots of difference in the way our ward chairmen now operate as we will give them all the needed support to be able to perform their tasks as chairmen and hold ward meetings as and when due,” the governor pointed out.

He further assured the people of Ikenne Local Government that his administration would ensure it completes the Bethel Road, which he said is one of the two roads left for his administration to rehabilitate in the local government.

Earlier, the new chairman of the ward, Nojeemdeen Towobola, while appreciating members and leaders of the party in the ward for their support during the Congress, noted that the party would continue to wax stronger in the ward and local government.

The Ward Congress had in attendance members of the Ogun State Congress Committee of the APC from the party headquarters in Abuja.

Meanwhile, loyalists of the immediate past governor of the state, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, organised parallel ward congress.

When Sunday Sun monitored the congress at Ward 14, Abeokuta South LG, APC members loyal to the former governor held their own ward congress at the St Louis Grammar School, Onikoko, while party faithful loyal to Governor Abiodun, held their own congress inside Anglican High School, Quarry Road, Abeokuta.

The two groups, however, adopted 27-man parallel ward executive members.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.