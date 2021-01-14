From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

As the All Progressives Congress (APC) prepares to start its registration and revalidation exercise, the Ogun State chapter of the All Progressives Congress Youth League (APCYL) has promised to register no fewer than 236,000 new members into the party.

APCYL Ogun Coordinator Olamide Lawal, who stated this on Thursday, at the monthly meeting of the League held in Abeokuta, the state capital, said the party youths were ready to mobilise massively during the registration exercise in order to justify the emergence of Governor Dapo Abiodun as the Vice Chairman, Mobilisation and Sensitisation Committee, of the party.

Lawal, who is also the Special Assistant to the Governor on Youths and Sports, called on the party youths to work assiduously in order to make the dream a reality.

‘Everyone must be up and doing. All hands must be on deck. We must mobilise to ensure at least 1,000 persons per ward, in all our state’s 236 wards,’ he said.

The Coordinator maintained that the state had witnessed tremendous growth since the emergence of Abiodun as the governor.

He also charged members to keep faith alive while supporting the present administration.

‘Mr Governor has assured us that youths would not be left behind in the delivery of his democratic dividends. And as we all know, he is a man of his words.

‘He has been doing a lot in terms of youth empowerment. Many of us have benefited from his benevolence. In this present administration, we have a lot of youths as SAs, members of Boards, transport unions excos and so on,’ Lawal added.

Meanwhile, the meeting which had coordinators of the APCYL from the 20 Local Government Areas of the state in attendance, also witnessed the inauguration of the State Reconciliatory Committee headed by the League’s secretary, Yunus Fayomi.

The committee, according to the state coordinator, is to resolve all lingering issues within the association across the 20 Local Government Ares by February.