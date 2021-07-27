From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State Coordinate of All Progressives Congress (APC) Youth League has charged the newly elected 20 local government chairmen in the state to ensure adequate youth representation in their administrations.

The league equally urged the local council bosses to emulate Governor Dapo Abiodun’s style of leadership by making the youth constituency a topmost priority as they begin to form their cabinet.

This charge was contained in a release jointly signed by the League’s coordinator, Olamide Lawal and Publicity Secretary, Adewale Adeleye, on Tuesday, who pointed out that the youths of Ogun are tools that could be used to fast-track the desired grassroots development due to their resilience and energy.

‘The youths in Ogun State are very hardworking. Their firmness and strength cannot be underestimated, especially as exhibited in the pre-election and campaigns of the just concluded LG poll.

‘We believe the youths deserve above 60% inclusion in the local government administration.

‘There is no better time for youths to be compensated for their steadfastness than now. Their resourcefulness and dedication to the party are immeasurable.

‘Many of them vied for councillorship and chairmanship seats but did not clinch the party tickets, yet, they remained and worked tirelessly for their co-aspirants,’ the statement read.

The League commended Governor Dapo Abiodun for his “Building our Future Together” agenda, which was exemplified during his campaign tour of all the Local Government Areas in the state.

‘Indeed, the governor has demonstrated genuine leadership by example and had earned more honour for himself by personally visiting all the Local Government Areas, to see things for himself, feel the pulse of the people and solicit further support in order to deliver democratic dividends appropriately,’ the statement added.

