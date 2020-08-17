Ademola Orunbon

Ogun State Government has presented Oba Yisa Adeniyi Olaniyan, the Staff of Office and Instrument of Appointment as the 46th Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom.

Governor Dapo Abiodun at the coronation, said Oba Olaniyan was the first king to be installed since his administration came on board; he charged him to be open and democratic in all his dealings, by utilizing his position as a First Class Oba and one of the few ancient stools in Yewaland to ensure sustainability of the conducive environment, for credible investors to do business in his domain.

The Governor, who was represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Hon. Afolabi Afuape reiterated that his administration would not relent in providing the people of Ogun State, with more democratic dividends

“As enshrined in our “Building our Future Together” Agenda, we remain sternly committed to our diverse laudable and people-oriented programmes geared towards ensuring equitable development of every part of the State, we will continually improve the standard of living of the entire people of Ogun State.

“I therefore seek your cooperation at ensuring that the labour of our heroes past and present on the development of Ogun State is not in vain, by giving your support and assurance for this administration.” he submitted.

In his remarks, the Transition Chairman, Hon. Abdulkabiru Abolurin said he believed that the reign of the new king would bring all and sundry together especially Ipokia indigenes in Diaspora, to come home and invest massively towards the development of Ipokia town and its environs.

He congratulated the monarch and appreciated the perseverance displayed while the selection and appointment lasted.

In his acceptance speech, Oba Olaniyan pledged his commitment to sacred values that would sincerely unite the people of Ipokia land, adding that, they must come together as indivisible entity.

He thanked the Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun and members of his cabinet for his appointment and approval as the 46th Onipokia of Ipokia Kingdom.