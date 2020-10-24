Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Twelve roads have been earmarked for reconstruction across the three senatorial districts and four zones of Ogun state.

The roads, which will cover 43.61km and billed to be completed between six and nine months, were given approval by the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, at the State Executive Council meeting, held on Thursday.

Briefing newsmen on the governor’s approval, on Friday, in Abeokuta, the Ogun state capital, Commissioner for Works and Infrastructure, Ade Adesanya, said the selected roads were part of the 100 targetted roads to be done by the Abiodun-led administration.

He explained that some of the approved roads were already on the state government’s table, noting that when completed, they will serve as links and alternative roads to reduce traffic congestion on major roads.

Adesanya added that the roads were picked by the people of the state, saying “the governor gave an aggressive schedule that the roads be completed between six and nine months”.

“The governor’s plan is to enable people move from one place to the other without much hassle, hence, the his resolve to reconstruct these roads. And the criteria for selecting these roads are not that we just sat in one corner to pick them; the roads were sent to us from the people in different local government areas.

“It is based on these inputs from these communities that we arrived at these roads. We still have about 40 roads to go. Most of these roads as mandated by the Exco will be finished between six to nine months. It is to provide access for easy transportation of agricultural products coming from the rural areas into the urban centres”. He stated.

The roads approved for reconstruction in Ogun Central, according to the Commissioner, include Itori Junction Road in Ewekoro LG, Olomore Junction and Sanni Road in Abeokuta North LG, Somorin-Kemta-Idi-Aba Road in Odeda LG, while Joju Road in Ado-Odo/ Ota LG and Ilashe-Koko-Alari Road in Ipokia LG will be done in Ogun West.

In Ogun East, Ijebu-Epe and Sagamu Interchange in Ijebu-Ode/Odogbolu LGs, Ilishan Market Road in Ikenne LG, Sagamu-Iperu Roundabout in Sagamu/ Ikenne LGs, Iperu Roundabout-Ode Remo road in Ikenne LG, Ago-Iwoye-Oru-Ijebu Igbo Road in Ijebu North LG, Obafemi-Awolowo Way-Mada-Takete and Orile Oko Road, both in Remo North LG, will be reconstructed.