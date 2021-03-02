From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has constituted an ad-hoc committee to investigate allegations against the Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, on alleged gross misconduct.

The committee is directed to submit its findings within 72 hours in line with the Assembly’s Standing Order.

Speaker Olakunle Oluomo announced the membership of the committee to include Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff (chairman), Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Bolanle Ajayi, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa and Modupe Mujota (members), at a plenary on Monday. The assembly Director of Committee, Temitope Hokon, would serve as secretary.

The constitution of the committee followed the adoption of a ‘Report on the notice for removal of the deputy speaker from office for gross misconduct’, as presented by the Clerk and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo, through a motion moved by Akeem Balogun and seconded by Adegoke Adeyanju with the support of other lawmakers.

The committee thereafter ratified the report after a motion moved by Damilola Soneye, seconded by Sikirat Ajibola and unanimously supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

Earlier, while presenting his report, Adeyemo said: “On February 25, at exactly 7:10p.m, I received a letter entitled, notice for the removal of the deputy speaker, Kadiri, from office for gross misconduct and it was endorsed by 20 members.

“In consonance with the provisions of Order 2, Rule 11(i) of the Standing Orders of the House, the notice was served on Kadiri at 11:43 a.m on February 26 to meet the deadline of 24 hours and his response was received by 00.28a.m on March 1 to fulfil the 72 hours period provided for the response in Order 2, Rule 11 (ii).”

Adeyemo added that upon receipt of his response, the deputy speaker was subsequently served with a letter on March 1, by 3:10pm directing him to stand down from plenary sessions forthwith until he was acquitted of the charges as provided in Order 2, Rule 11(iii).

He thereafter recommended the exercise for further action of the House as provided in Order 2, Rule 11 (iv), (v)(vi)(vii)(viii) of the Assembly’s Standing Order.

In another development, the Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s nominees for the State Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC) chairman and members.

The nominees are Babatunde Adetona Osibodu (chairman) and Olatunji Isaac Akoni, Tajudeen Soyeolu Omolaja, Ayodele Bankole and Gbemi Onasanya (members)

The approval was sequel to the adoption of the report of the committee of the Whole House, chaired by Speaker Oluomo, as presented by Sheriff, who also moved the motion for its adoption and seconded by Bolanle Ajayi.