The Ogun State House of Assembly impeached the Deputy Speaker of the House Oludare Kadiri on Thursday over alleged gross misconduct.

Kadiri’s impeachment was pronounced by the Speaker of the Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, who presided over the sitting.

The Assembly had constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations against Kadiri after 20 of the 26 members of the Assembly had signed a notice, seeking his removal from office.

Kadiri had clashed with some leaders of the party over allegations of violent conduct during the membership registration and revalidation exercise of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

It was alleged that Kadiri led suspected hoodlums to invade residence of the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Tokunbo Talabi, in Oru-Ijebu, Ijebu North Local Government Area of the state.

He was alleged to have led thugs to invade and vandalise the SSG’s residence in Oru-Ijebu and that of a former state legislator, Adebiyi Odugbesan.

Kadiri was reported to have accused the SSG and Adegbesan of hoarding the registration materials for the ongoing APC registration and revalidation exercise in the state.

The police also invited warring parties from Ijebu North but detained the Deputy Speaker between last Friday and Saturday morning before he was released on self recognition.

However, on Thursday, the ad hoc committee headed by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, submitted its report on the probe at the plenary.

It was learned that 19 members of the Assembly supported motion for the impeachment having found him ‘guilty’ of the allegations.

Reacting to his impeachment, Kadiri described his removal as ‘grossly unconstitutional and illegal’.

In a statement entitled, “My Reaction to My Purported Impeachment in OGHA,” and personally signed by him, he said, ‘I just received the news of my purported impeachment based on the report of an ad-hoc committee set up by the Ogun State House of Assembly. The development, to say the least, was grossly unconstitutional and illegal.

‘However, I have initiated consultation with my lawyers to fashion out the best possible way to address this infraction. I urge my teeming supporters, constituents and members of my political party in Ijebu North II State Constituency to remain calm as the issues that threw up this unwarranted action are sorted.

‘In whatever capacity I find myself now or in the future, I remain committed to the ideals of a functional legislature, tenets of democracy and good governance.’

Members of the legislature are currently meeting at the Speaker’s office to determine Kadiri’s replacement.