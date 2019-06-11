Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Immediate past deputy speaker of the eighth legislature of the Ogun State House of Assembly, Olakunle Oluomo, and his counterpart from Ijebu North 2 state Constituency, Oludare Kadiri, yesterday, emerged as the new speaker and deputy speaker respectively of the ninth Assembly.

The two emerged following the acceptance of their nominations by a member representing Ikenne state constituency, Olakunle Sobukola and seconded by his Yewa North I counterpart, Adegoke Adeyanju, during the inauguration of the Assembly at the Assembly complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta.

Oluomo, representing Ifo I constituency, thanked his fellow lawmakers for their support and trust, and promised to promote the existing mutual interdependence among the three arms of government.

He assured that the ninth legislature would work as a partner in progress to promote and sustain good governance as well as ensure delivery of democratic dividends to the grassroots.

Oluomo said the principle of separation of power encouraged the legislative arm to partner the executive for the overall socio-economic development of the state.

The speaker, after a 30 minute recess, reconvened to announce the names of principal officers, including Yusuf Abiodun as majority leader, Bashir Oladunjoye as deputy majority leader, Atinuke Bello as chief whip, while Sola Adams would serve as deputy chief whip, Ganiyu Oyedeji as minority leader, Jemili Akingbade and Musefiu Olatunji as minority whip and deputy minority leader, respectively.

Meanwhile, Governor Dapo Abiodun has commended members of the Assembly for their maturity and peaceful conduct during their inauguration which saw to the election of Oluomo as the speaker and the emergence of other principal officers in a democratic manner devoid of rancour.