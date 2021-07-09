Ogun House of Assembly, yesterday, passed a bill to regulate animal grazing and establishment of cattle ranches in designated grazing areas in the state.

Sponsor of the bill, Ganiyu Oyedeji, presented the report of the Committee on Agriculture and Forestry during plenary in Abeokuta.

Oyedeji moved the motion for the adoption of the report, seconded by Sola Adams and supported by the whole House.

A section of the bill prescribed a three-year jail term without an option of fine, including the forfeiture of the herds of cattle or livestock under his/her control to the state government except within the permitted ranches.

Majority Leader, Yusuf Sherif, moved the motion for the third reading of the bill, seconded by Wahab Haruna.

The House Clerk, Deji Adeyemo, thereafter, read the bill for the third time.

Speaker Olakunle Oluomo ordered that the clean copy of the bill be forwarded to Governor Dapo Abiodun for his assent.

Also during plenary, the speaker announced Funmilayo Adeyemi as the substantive deputy clerk. A lawyer, until her elevation, she was the director of Legal Services/Director of Table.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.