Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has summoned Babajide Odusolu, a former Special Adviser to the immediate past governor, Senator Ibikunle Amosun, over alleged sharp practices perpetrated at the State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), while he was at the helm as the Managing Director.

Odusolu is billed to appear on Tuesday before the House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption (PAAC) and clarify issues on financial records of the corporation, especially between 2015 and 2019.

The PAAC is chaired by the lawmaker representing Ado-Odo/Ota II State Constituency, Musefiu Lamidi.

Daily Sun gathered that the former OPIC boss was supposed to appear before the legislative committee investigating his activities last Wednesday but failed to show up.

An authoritative source within the House, who confirmed the probe to our correspondent, however, said Odusolu, who is currently the CEO of Octo5 Holdings, a real estate and property development company, had pleaded with the state legislators to reschedule his appearance to Tuesday.

“There were some sharp practices already uncovered at the OPIC. We have incidents of non-compliance with due process and some of these things were traced to the tenure of Mr.Jide Odusolu and he has been summoned to appear before the House.

“He was supposed to attend the probe on Wednesday but he didn’t show up. He called and said the House should reschedule the meeting to next Tuesday. We have reports that many houses and projects were bought in proxy.

“The House of Assembly wants to ascertain the truth because the good people of the state deserve to know the truth. The House is committed to promoting transparency and accountability in public offices.” The source said.

Meanwhile, there is disquiet in the House over the nomination of the Vice-Chancellor of Tai Solarin University of Education (TASUED), Ijagun, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu, as Commissioner for Education, Science and Technology by Governor Dapo Abiodun.

Arigbabu, who will be screened by the Assembly on Monday, has been under probe by lawmakers before his nomination for cabinet position.

While some lawmakers are said to be spoiling for showdown that a commissioner-nominee who already had issues with the House was sent to them, other members seemed prepared to do everything to ensure a smooth passage for the VC.

When contacted, the Chairman, House Committee on Public Accounts and Anti-Corruption (PAAC), Musefiu Lamidi, neither denied nor confirmed the development.

“The House is still investigating. I won’t make further comments on the matter,” the lawmaker simply stated.