Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has acknowledged a correspondence from the state governor, Dapo Abiodun, proposing an amendment to the State Parks and Garages Development Agency (PAGADEB) Bill.

The Speaker of the House, Olakunle Oluomo, who read the Governor’s Letter dated 2nd September, 2020 before the lawmakers at the plenary held on Thursday at the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, forwarded the proposed amendment to the House Committee on Transportation for further legislative actions.

Also at the plenary, a member representing Abeokuta North State Constituency, Modupe Mujota submitted a petition from the residents of Ipaya/Akintunde Communities in Idi-Emi on the need for the reconstruction of the two access bridges linking the communities, which were washed away recently by flood.

Responding, Oluomo directed the petition to the Committees on Transportation and Environment to examine the petitions with a view to addressing all issues raised by the concerned residents.

In another development, the State House of Assembly played host to the National Executive members of the Tricycle Owners Association of Nigeria led by its President, Augustine Agbo Apeh, with a charge to them to engage the State Ministry of Transportation on how to carry out their operation in the State.

Oluomo who reiterated that the state remained open to synergy and working relationship with law abiding unions and associations in all sectors of the economy, pointed out that the state already had two tricycle unions in operations.

In his remarks, Apeh noted that the visit was to partner with the Assembly with a view to adding more value to tricycle operations and its management in the state, assuring that the union was ready to work together with related unions in Ogun.