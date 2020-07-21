The Ogun House of Assembly has acknowledged the receipt of a correspondence from Gov. Dapo Abiodun requesting for the downward review of the 2020 appropriation bill by 38 per cent.

The appropriation bill has been reduced from N449.9billion to N280. 9billion, following the socio-economic effect occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Mr Olakunle Oluomo, the speaker of the assembly, read the governor’s letter during plenary in Abeokuta on Tuesday.

The letter intimated the house that the revision of the state budget from N449.9billion to N280. 9billion representing 38 per cent decrease was in alignment with fiscal realities occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The letter partly reads, “I hereby present the 2020 revised appropriation bill and summary of the estimates of the revenue and expenditure of Ogun state for the kind consideration and approval of the House.

“Revenue now fixed at N280.90billion, recurrent expenditure comprising of salaries and allowances N69.08billion, with overhead cost put at N47.82 billion and consolidated revenue fund charges of N15.56billion and capital expenses of N148.42billion.”

Also, the assembly acknowledged another correspondence proposing two bills namely, a bill for a law to establish the Ogun State Safety Commission and A Bill for a Law to establish the Ogun State Energy Board.

According to the letter, both bills were exhaustively considered and approved for onward transmission to the assembly at the 9th Executive Council meeting held on July 7.

In a related development, Gov. Abiodun also sought the approval of the assembly for the extension of tenure of the Transition Committee members of the 20 local government areas for a period of three months effect from July 19.

According to the governor’s letter, the extension was to avert the creation of a vacuum in local government administration following the expiration of their previous tenure on July 18.

Consequently, Oluomo directed the transition committee chairmen to submit detailed reports of their various activities in the last three months to the assembly on or before July 23 for immediate consideration by the lawmakers. (NAN)