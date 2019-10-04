Ogun State House of Assembly yesterday lifted the suspension placed on the chairmen of the 20 local government councils and 37 local council development areas in the state instituted by the 8th legislature.

The passage of the resolution came shortly after Mr Akeem Balogun (APC- Ogun Waterside) presented his committee’s report during plenary in Abeokuta and moved the motion for its adoption.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the motion for adoption was seconded by Bolanle Ajayi (APM-Yewa South) and supported by the whole house through a voice vote.

The assembly charged the reinstated chairmen to ensure proper accountability of all financial records in their respective councils.

The assembly’s directive was consequent upon the passage of a resolution titled “Report of the House Committee on Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs in respect of the suspended political office holders in all the LGs and LCDAs across the State’.’