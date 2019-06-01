Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Ogun State House of Assembly has reversed the appointment and promotion of 75 traditional rulers done between February and May 28, 2019, by the immediate past administration of Senator Ibikunle Amosun.

Also reversed were last minute employments, financial engagements and appointments of “unqualified” permanent secretaries at the twilight of Amosun’s administration.

The Ogun Assembly announced these reversals at the plenary on Friday, following the passage of a bill titled “Nullification of Irregularities (Amendment) Law, 2019” and three resolutions.

The Assembly had suspended its standing orders 45-48 to allow for the consecutive second and third readings of the bill.

The Speaker, Suraj Adekunbi has directed the clerk of the house to prepare a neat copy of the bill for the governor’s assent.

The legislature, through one of the resolutions, also suspended all the chairmen in 20 local government areas and 37 local council development areas in the state.

This, according to the Assembly, was to allow for investigation on allegations levelled against them on gross misconduct and misappropriation of public fund.

It, therefore, directed all LGAs and LCDAs political officeholders to hand over to the Head of Local Government Administration in their respective councils and LCDAs, just as it ordered them to appear before the Assembly on 7th of June, 2019 over alleged misappropriation of funds.

Meanwhile, the Chairman of Coronet Yoruba Youth Leaders’ Association, Taofeek Jimoh has applauded the Assembly’s resolution, describing it as the right step in the right direction.

In a statement yesterday, Jimoh said the appointment of more than 75 coronet Obas by the immediate past administration was not only a jamboree but did not follow due process.

Taofeek, who said the appointment of coronet Obas by Amosun was already causing rancour within the affected communities, however, commended the Assembly’s courage for being on the people’s side.