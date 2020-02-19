Ogun State House of Assembly, yesterday, called on the executive to create a database for the regulation of Okada riders activities to forestall security threat in the state.

The resolution followed an adoption of a motion moved by Oludaisi Elemide during plenary after the lawmakers had debated the influx of Okada riders from neighbouring states.

Elemide, who is also the chairman, House Committee on Transportation, expressed concern over the security threat posed by the activities of the unregulated motorcycle and tricycles riders who had migrated into all parts of the state.

He also expressed worries over the operations of the motorcycle and tricycle riders, most of whom he described as strangers.

Elemide stressed the need for proper identification of all riders through provision of registered jacket with tracking number, for their easy identification by security and regulatory agencies, including the Ministry of Transport.

The lawmaker sought for the inclusion of community development associations (CDAs) in the implementation of the resolution.

He noted that the inclusion of CDAs would create a more-coordinated database that would contain all security information about the riders.

Other lawmakers, who also contributed to the debate, noted that the resolution would improve the transport sector through the creation of a comprehensive data gathering system that would monitor all road taxes accruable to government.

They added that the proposed database would ensure proper monitoring and regulations of activities of the riders, thereby curbing crimes and criminalities, including robberies and kidnappings.

In his response, Speaker Olakunle Oluomo said the Parks and Garages Development Board (PAGADEB) should be empowered to carry out the implementation of the resolution for effective and proper coordination.

Oluomo said the resolution was to curtail the possible security threat occasioned by the recent ban on commercial motorcycle and tricycle riders in Lagos.

The motion was adopted by members when it was put to a voice vote by the speaker.