From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

The Ogun State House of Assembly has constituted an ad hoc committee to investigate allegations against the Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri, in regards to gross misconduct leveled against him, with a directive to the committee to submit its findings within 72 hours in line with the Assembly’s Standing Order.

The Speaker, Olakunle Oluomo, announced the membership of the committee at the plenary session held in the Assembly Complex, Oke-Mosan, Abeokuta, on Monday,

Members of the committee, according to Oluomo, include the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, who will serve as the chairman, with Abdul Bashir Oladunjoye, Bolanle Ajayi, Adeyemi Ademuyiwa and Modupe Mujota as members.

The Director of Committee of the Assembly, Temitope Hokon, would serve as Secretary.

The constitution of the committee follows the adoption of the “Report on the Notice for Removal of the Deputy Speaker, Dare Kadiri from Office for Gross Misconduct”, as presented by the Clerk and Head of Legislative Services, Deji Adeyemo, through a motion moved by Akeem Balogun and seconded by Adegoke Adeyanju with the support of all other lawmakers.

The committee was thereafter ratified after a motion moved by Damilola Soneye, seconded by Sikirat Ajibola and unanimously supported by other lawmakers through a voice vote.

Earlier while presenting his report, Adeyemo stated: ‘Mr. Speaker, distinguished honourable members, on Thursday, 25th February, 2021 at exactly 7:10p.m, I received a letter titled Notice for the Removal of the Deputy Speaker, Hon. Dare kadiri from office for gross misconduct and it was endorsed by twenty (20) honourable members.

‘In consonance with the provisions of Order 2, Rule 11(i) of the Standing Orders of the House, the notice was served on the Deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Dare Kadiri at 11:43 a.m on Friday, 26th February, 2021 to meet the deadline of 24 hours and his response was received by 00.28a.m on Monday 1st March, 2021 to fulfill the 72 hours period provided for the response in Order 2, Rule 11 (ii).’

Adeyemo added that upon receipt of his response, the Deputy Speaker was subsequently served with a letter on Monday, 1st March, by 3:10pm directing him to stand down from plenary sessions forthwith until he was acquitted of the charges as provided in Order 2, Rule 11(iii).

He thereafter recommended the exercise for further action of the House as provided in Order 2, Rule 11 (iv), (v)(vi)(vii)(viii) of the Assembly’s Standing Order.

In another development, the Assembly has confirmed the appointment of Governor Dapo Abiodun’s nominees for the post of Chairman and members of the state Independent Electoral Commission (OGSIEC), having found them eligible and suitable to assume the exalted offices being nominated for by the Governor.

The approval was sequel to the adoption of the report of the committee of the Whole House chaired by Speaker Oluomo, as presented by the Majority Leader, Yusuf Sheriff, who also moved the motion for its adoption and seconded by Hon Bolanle Ajayi.

The nominees are: Mr Babatunde Adetona Osibodu (Chairman) and other members including Mr Olatunji Isaac Akoni, Mr Tajudeen Soyeolu Omolaja, Mr Ayodele A Bankole and Mrs Gbemi Onasanya.