From Laide Raheem, Abeokuta

Workers at the Ogun State House of Assembly, on Tuesday, shut the Assembly complex in Abeokuta to protest the non-implementation of the financial autonomy for legislature law.

The workers under the aegis of the Parliamentary Staff Association of Nigeria (PASAN), joined their colleagues from the 35 other states of the federation on an indefinite strike to demonstrate against the seeming refusal of the government to implement the law for the financial autonomy of the legislature as enshrined in the 1999 Constitution (as amended)

Speaking to newsmen, Ogun State Chairman of PASAN James Obanla noted that the Assembly staff joined the strike as ordered by the national body of PASAN, declaring all the plenary activities would be grounded indefinitely.

Obanla explained that several notices had been issued to the government on the need to implement the financial autonomy bill signed into law by President Muhammadu Buhari.

The PASAN chairman, who noted that the strike would affect correspondences from the executive arm of government, however, expressed confidence that the matter would be resolved quickly.

Speaking on the benefits of the financial autonomy law when fully implemented, Obanla said that it would enhance the business of government and also provide room for separation of powers.

‘The strike is indefinite, the business among the three arms of government will be affected. Today’s plenary has already been affected and the stakeholders forum schedule for tomorrow (Wednesday) will likely to be affected too,’ he stated.

Addressing the striking staff, Speaker of the House Olakunle Oluomo noted that the governors were not opposed to financial autonomy for the legislature, adding that modalities for the implementation remain the major issue.

‘We are getting towards the implementation of the financial autonomy,’ he said. ‘The Conference of Speakers have met with the governors and they are all in support of the autonomy.’

The Speaker assured that the issue would be resolved in two weeks.