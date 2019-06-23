Olakunle Olafioye

Ogun State Deputy Governor, Mrs. Noimot Salako- Oyedele, has disclosed that the mission of the Abiodun led-administration is to ensure provision of affordable housing to the residents of the state.

Salako- Oyedele made the disclosure when the Acting Managing Director (MD), Ogun State Property and Investment Corporation (OPIC), Mrs. Ibiyemi Adesoye, led the management team of the corporation on a courtesy visit to her office at Oke- Mosan, Abeokuta, Ogun State capital.

Briefing the Deputy Governor on the activities of the Corporation, Adesoye assured the residents of the state of the readiness of OPIC to deliver more affordable housing units to both individuals and corporate bodies.

Adeoye further disclosed that Ogun State had been chosen as a pilot schemes for the Family Home Funds (FHF), an initiative of the Federal Government Social Housing Project, aimed at making housing affordable and available for low income earners in the country.

The scheme, she explained, already has 36 units of studio flats, 456 units, each of 1 and 2 bedroom flats and 72 units of 3 bedroom bungalows at various stages of completion, adding that development of phase 2 MTR Gardens and Orange Valley Estate would soon commence.